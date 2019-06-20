Asos unveils 'responsible edit'

Asos has launched a “responsible edit” to provide customers with a “one-stop shop for environmentally conscious clothing, accessories and living items”.

Shoppers can browse fashion and homeware from brands including Monki, Selected Femme and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as recycled collections from Ellesse and lingerie label Wolf & Whistle.

Asos’s responsible edit allows customers to filter products by whether they are recycled or use sustainable materials. The retailer said it would add new products to the edit daily and will also introduce a wider range of filters over the coming months.

The moves comes after luxury retailer Net-a-Porter launched a new homepage category that curates ethical products. The category includes 26 brands and 500 products, each meeting one or more of Net-a-Porter’s five sustainable attributes.

In Drapers’ recent sustainability survey, 91.6% of respondents said that customers are showing a growing interest in environmental issues.

Earlier this week, the government rejected all recommendations made by the environmental audit committee’s report on the sustainability of the fashion industry.