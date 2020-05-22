Atterley appoints strategic advisor

The appointment comes as the company is midway through a crowdfunding round via Crowdcube, which Atterley Founder Mike Welch says is “an incredible opportunity for our customers and boutique partners to own a stake in Atterley as the business begins to ramp-up”.

Atterley also reports that business has been strong during the Covid-19 pandemic: orders between 1 April and 17 May were up 250% year on year.

Welch said: “I am delighted to welcome Alexandra to the Atterley family. With her help, we plan to build upon our boutique, consumer and fashion brand relationships as we continue towards our goal of establishing Atterley as the go-to destination for boutique fashion sales.”

Shulman said: “I am excited to be joining Mike and the Atterley team in an advisory capacity. I admire the way that Atterley works to support the independent boutiques that are such a crucial and enjoyable part of our fashion chain. When online and bricks and mortar can work hand-in-hand it’s a winning outcome for both the retailer and the customer. I look forward to seeing more people taking part in the Atterley.com experience and accessing the ranges of well priced, well-sourced fashion.”