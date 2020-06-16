Atterley raises over £500k in crowdfunding

Online fashion marketplace Atterley has raised over £500,000 through a crowdfunding campaign which ran throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The company beat its £400,000 target and gained over three hundred new investors.

It comes after Atterley appointed former British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman as a strategic adviser earlier this year.

Sally Longden of womenswear independent Stick and Ribbon in Nottingham is one of the new shareholders. She said: “Having been an Atterley partner boutique since 2017 I jumped at the chance of investing. I can see how well my online sales have done in the last three years and I know that if it hadn’t been for that side of the business we would be in a tricky situation right now. Instead I’m opening with confidence.

“Our Atterley partnership provides us with an incredible safety net whilst we can get on doing what we do best, running a great boutique.”

Atterley’s sales were up 220% over the non-essential retail lockdown period [23 March to 15 June].

Atterley CEO Kenny Baillie said: “The Covid crisis has seen major changes to the great British high street and as many chain stores have suffered, it could also have spelled the end for many independent boutiques. The fashion retail sector has been dealt a bitter blow over the last few months however, with more customers than ever showing support for their independent local businesses, we will now see the indies re-establish themselves as the beating heart of the high street using their innate local knowledge to help them do so.

“Meanwhile, Atterley will continue to support its online businesses behind the scenes.”