Australian brand Ksubi appoints UK distributors

Australian denim and streetwear brand Ksubi has appointed UK-based Indigofera Distribution to handle all sales and distribution for the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Asia from April.

Ksubi was founded in 1999, and the General Pants Group purchased the global distribution licence in 2016.

Ksbui CEO Craig King said: “The more things change, the more things stay the same. We are excited to again partner with Indigofera as our distributor in the UK and Europe. Ksubi’s multi-faceted approach to fashion and pop culture warrants a partner who can move with us and embraces change and innovation.”

Abby Cornelius, company director at Indigofera, added: “Ksubi is a brand which has stood the test of time – appealing to those consumers who fell in love with it and its attitude when they first launched 20 years ago, while still continuing to remain relevant to today’s Gen Z crowd through its modern and subversive take on denim.”