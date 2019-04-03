Authentic Brands Group buys Volcom

Brand house Authentic Brands Group has bought the intellectual property assets of US skate and lifestyle brand Volcom from Kering.

The purchase boosts the value of Authentic Brands’ portfolio to more than $9.3bn (£7bn) in annual retail sales.

Volcom has 100 stores globally and 45% of its sales are international.

CEO Todd Hymel and Volcom’s existing management team will continue to run Volcom operations in the US, France, Australia and Japan, including product development, athlete marketing, and its retail and wholesale businesses worldwide.

Jamie Salter, chairman and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, said: “For nearly three decades the Volcom family has created one of the most iconic brands in the skate, surf and snow markets. During the last few years, the brand has been consistently gaining traction with broader audiences around the world, while staying true to its core.”