Autonomy creditors owed almost £1m

External creditors to womenswear clothing brand Autonomy, including suppliers, are owed around £940,000 after the business went into administration in March.

Autonomy appointed Tony Wright and Alastair Massey of business advisory firm FRP as administrators on 24 March.

An offer for its assets has now been accepted but “negotiations remain confidential and subject to contract”. The administrators hope to “complete at the earliest opportunity”.

FRP has said it “will provide updates to creditors on the likelihood of a dividend becoming payable”.

The administrators’ report shows business’s clothing suppliers are owed the following:

Vijay Fashions: £550,006.17

Sunco Knitwear: £97,866.70

Marco Trading: £113,081.65

Ruby Trading (Kate Lilly Designs): £29,197.02

CK Morgan: £51,377.37

One supplier has raised concerns with Drapers that the business was ordering new stock right up to appointing administrators on 24 March.



He told Drapers: “It was very bizarre. They were taking stock on 19 March, 12 March and right through the month of February. They took around a further £40,000 worth of stock during the course of February and March.”



“Autonomy is also one business we couldn’t get credit insurance on.”

The joint administrators said in response: ”It is a statutory duty for the joint administrators to review and investigate the conduct of the directors in the period prior to administration. Should creditors have any information which would be of benefit to the joint administrators’ review, we would encourage them to provide this information.”

Other notable creditors include:

Clipper Logistics: £62,500.07

Pavers: £4,652.24

Founded more than 15 years ago, Autonomy had three standalone stores in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Bideford in Devon and Tillicoultry in Scotland. It also had more than 100 concessions in department stores and factory outlets such as TJ Hughes, The Original Factory Shop, Boundary Mill and Beales.