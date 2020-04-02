Autonomy enters administration

Womenswear clothing brand Autonomy has entered administration, and all 44 employees have been made redundant.

Autonomy appointed Tony Wright and Alastair Massey of specialist business advisory firm FRP as joint administrators on 24 March.

Founded more than 15 years ago, the brand had three standalone stores in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Bideford in Devon and Tillicoultry in Scotland. It also had more than 100 concessions in department stores and factory outlets such as TJ Hughes, The Original Factory Shop, Boundary Mill and Beales.

All concessions and stores were closed temporarily in accordance with the government’s coronavirus guidance earlier this month. There are currently no plans to re-open stores.

The business cited a downturn in consumer spending and the struggles facing the UK high street as the recent for significant difficulties in recent months leading to its administration.

Wright said: “Autonomy was a brand with a loyal customer base, but unfortunately the challenges facing the business left the company with no option other than to appoint administrators as it was unable to generate the cashflow to remain solvent.

“Our priority is now to support those employees affected and we will be working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to do so. We would also urge any parties interested in acquiring the brand and associated assets to contact us as soon as possible.”