Avoca managing director exits

The managing director of Irish clothing retailer Avoca is reported to have unexpectedly left the company after just three years.

Tara O’Neill has “decided to leave the business and pursue other interests”, a statement from Acova’s parent company Aramark said in The Irish Times.

Aramark bought Acova for €64m (£57m) almost four years ago.

O’Neill was formerly a senior executive at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant group.

She will be replaced by the managing director of Aramark in Ireland, Shane Flynn.