Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Avoca managing director exits

20 May 2020By

Full screenAvoca

The managing director of Irish clothing retailer Avoca is reported to have unexpectedly left the company after just three years. 

Tara O’Neill has “decided to leave the business and pursue other interests”, a statement from Acova’s parent company Aramark said in The Irish Times.

Aramark bought Acova for €64m (£57m) almost four years ago. 

O’Neill was formerly a senior executive at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant group. 

She will be replaced by the managing director of Aramark in Ireland, Shane Flynn. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.