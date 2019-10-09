Babywear brand Mori to open first store

It plans to open the 785 sq ft store in early November. In May, Drapers revealed that Mori had raised more than £4m in a Series A funding round. Guinness Asset Management led the funding round with participation from investment firm JOBI Capital, 500 Startups, and other existing investors. At the time, the company said the money would enable Mori to continue its growth in the UK, expand in international markets with a focus on the US, open bricks-and-mortar stores, and grow its internal team.

Akin Onal, founder and CEO of Mori, said: “Opening our first store on Northcote Road is a significant moment for Mori. We have been experiencing growth, and we want to keep up this exciting momentum. With this first retail store we will finally be able to give customers the immersive Mori experience, and connect with our local community.”

Founded in the UK in 2015, Mori sells clothing, gifts and accessories for children up to the age of four. It will sell products for children up to the age of seven by 2020. Retail prices range from £8.50 for headbands to £69.50 for baby sleeping bags.

Mori sells via its own website and has 61 stockists across the UK, including Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Fenwick and Alex & Alexa. It has 49 stockists in North America, such as The Tot and Sprout in San Francisco, and Yoya in New York, and a further 105 stockists throughout the rest of the world.