Baird Group sets sights on UK and EU expansion

Baird Group, the menswear wholesaler and retailer, has appointed property agent Savills to lead its UK and European store expansion.

It currently occupies 47 stores and aims to open more full-price and discount locations across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland with Savils’ support.

The group’s primary focus will be on its brands Ben Sherman and Suit Direct. The latter currently only has a presence on the UK high streets - Baird Group said it is “looking to make [Suit Direct’s] debut into the mainland European market.”

Baird Group also owns menswear brands Jeff Banks, Gibson London and Young’s Hire.