Balmain appoints new CEO

French luxury fashion house Balmain has appointed Jean-Jacques Guével as its new CEO.

It follows the announcement that current chief executive Massimo Piombini is to depart Balmain due to personal reasons after two years in the role.

Guével, who will begin his role in February 2020, joins from French luxury brand Zadig et Voltaire where he has held the role of CEO for the past three years.

He has also previously held executive positions at Céline and LVMH Fashion Group.

At Balmain, Guével plans to support the expansion of the house and the development of its accessories lines.

“Like everyone else in the fashion world, I have been impressed with the remarkable growth of Balmain over the past few years,” said Guével.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with [creative director Olivier Rousteing] and the rest of the Balmain team, as we build upon that unique vision to fully realise Balmain’s outstanding potential for future growth.”