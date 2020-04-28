Bangladesh minister calls for British government support

Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi has called on the British government to intervene to prevent mass factory closures in the region.
Cancelled orders and closed factories amid the coronavirus pandemic have plunged Bangladesh’s clothing manufacturing industry into chaos.
British retailers have cancelled an estimated £2.5bn in clothing orders from Bangladeshi suppliers, pushing the country’s garment industry towards a “major crisis”.
Contracts have been cancelled by companies including ASDA, Arcadia, Debenhams, New Look, Peacocks and Sports Direct, according to reports by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous28 April 2020 8:15 am
Why have you shown the picture to represent the Bangladesh textile industry?
