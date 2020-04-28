Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Bangladesh minister calls for British government support

28 April 2020By

Full screenBangladesh

Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi has called on the British government to intervene to prevent mass factory closures in the region.

Cancelled orders and closed factories amid the coronavirus pandemic have plunged Bangladesh’s clothing manufacturing industry into chaos.

British retailers have cancelled an estimated £2.5bn in clothing orders from Bangladeshi suppliers, pushing the country’s garment industry towards a “major crisis”. 

Contracts have been cancelled by companies including ASDA, Arcadia, Debenhams, New Look, Peacocks and Sports Direct, according to reports by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

 

 

 

Tags

View comment (1)

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous28 April 2020 8:15 am

    Why have you shown the picture to represent the Bangladesh textile industry?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.