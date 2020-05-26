Bangladesh suppliers claim EWM owes £27m

Manufacturers in Bangladesh are threatening to halt production and deliveries to Philip Day’s Edinburgh Wollen Mill Group (EWM) in a dispute over £27m in alleged unpaid bills.

In a letter from the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturing and Exporters Association (BGMEA), seen by Drapers, around 30 suppliers to EWM accuse it of taking “undue advantage of the Covid-19 situation” and ”demanding unreasonable discounts”. However, EWM says it had “already paid for the majority of future stock” and has been in productive discussions with suppliers.

This includes suppliers to Edinburgh Woolen Mills Limited, Peacock, Jaeger, Austin Reed, Jacques Vert, Country Casuals, Windsmoor, Baumler of Germany and Bonmarché.

Suppliers are demanding payment by 29 May for goods already received by the group’s shipping agents before 25 March, and payment by 5 June for those orders already in production.

The letter warns: “We request that you comply with the aforementioned requirements and settle all outstanding dues as prescribed above. In the event that the instructions provided herein above are not followed, we will have no option but take the decision to place an embargo and black-list the buyers and their agents who do not comply with our instructions, which will prevent them from conducting business with our members in the future either directly and indirectly.

“Please appreciate that we have to take a strong stance on this matter for the purpose of preserving the interest and survival of our members, its stakeholders, the international image of the industry and more importantly compliance with local laws and foreign exchange restrictions.”

A spokesperson for EWM Group said: “We only received the letter from the BGMEA today, and we are disappointed it has been shared more widely before we have had the chance to respond, consider the proposals, and work together to find a solution.

“When this global crisis hit, we had already paid for the majority of future stock, and we have since had productive discussions with individual suppliers about remaining stock. We have engaged with all our individual suppliers with openness, honesty, and the best of intentions, even when the circumstances are difficult.

“We have looked at literally every option on the table and worked hand-in-hand with all our suppliers to find solutions, but we also need to recognise that these are difficult and complicated issues. There are not simple problems, and every potential quick solution has long-term implications. If we took delivery of remaining unmade stock for the spring season with all our stores closed, this stock would only be stored for next year and depress 2021 orders.

“Our discussions with suppliers have been had on the basis of the trust and mutual respect we have built up working together for decades. We have worked in Bangladesh for more than 30 years, and we’re disappointed that the BGMEA appears to be questioning our honest intentions and sidelining the time and energy we have put into trying to find forward-thinking solutions.

“Our discussions with the vast majority of suppliers have been positive, and they have understood that we are trying to find a balanced way forward that matches the immediate, urgent challenges faced by high-street stores nationally and those of suppliers.

“This is the first time we have heard from the BGMEA, and we question why they have not tried to engage us with constructively over the last few months nor tried to confirm the facts about our discussions with suppliers before sending this letter — something that we would have actively welcomed.

“It is disappointing to see the BGMEA try to bypass and invalidate these discussions. We have already heard feedback from a number of suppliers who belong to the BGMEA who disagree with the Association’s approach.”