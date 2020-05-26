Bank holiday footfall jumps 49%

The opening of non-essential stores on 15 June “couldn’t come soon enough”, Springboard has said, after footfall jumped significantly over the bank holiday weekend.

Despite non-essential stores remaining closed, footfall across all UK retail destinations on both Saturday and Monday was a third higher than on the same trading days over the Easter weekend.

High streets and retail parks experienced the greatest impact over the weekend; high streets reported an increase in footfall of 49% on bank holiday Monday compared to Easter Monday. Footfall in retail parks increased by 42% on Saturday, compared with Easter Saturday.

The warm weather played a “significant role in bolstering footfall”, with destination towns experiencing a higher footfall comparison with Easter. Footfall on bank holiday Monday in coastal towns was 62% higher than on Easter Monday, and 59% higher in historic towns.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s Insights Director, said: “We anticipate that once stores open on 15 June – despite the rise in online shopping that has been recorded – the evident pent up demand to go out amongst consumers will absolutely translate into footfall. However, an anticipated spending spike could possibly be short lived, as consumers will be cautious and looking at reigning in their spend due to ongoing financial uncertainty in many UK households.

”Additionally, the safety of shoppers and workers will be paramount as announced yesterday by the prime minster, so retailers over the coming weeks will need to be working hard to ensure that customer occupancy measures in stores and destinations are in place and carefully managed so that social distancing measures can be implemented successfully.”