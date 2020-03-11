Bank of England issues emergency measures

The Bank of England has announced extra support for small and medium-sized businesses to respond to the shock from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This morning, the Bank announced an emergency interest rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25%.

The new support will include a scheme to support lending by commercial banks to SMEs, called the Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

In a statement ahead of the Budget later today, the Bank said: “These measures will help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm [from coronavirus].

“When interest rates are low, it is likely to be difficult for some banks and building societies to reduce deposit rates much further, which in turn could limit their ability to cut their lending rates.

“In order to mitigate these pressures and maximise the effectiveness of monetary policy, the TFSME will, over the next 12 months, offer four-year funding of at least 5% of participants’ stock of real economy lending at interest rates at, or very close to, Bank Rate. Additional funding will be available for banks that increase lending, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises.”