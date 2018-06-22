Banned BHS auditor criticised for 'inadequate' report

Penny Rawson, founder of The Edit, scooped the Best Store Design prize at the Drapers Independents Awards last year, after opening four shops in under two years. She tells Drapers how she intends to build the business further and expand into new areas.
