Barbour has appointed Hobbs head of design Nicola Brown (née Page) as its new head of womenswear, Drapers can reveal.
Brown will join the Barbour on Monday 9 December.
She was promoted to Hobbs head of design in 2016 after joining the company as senior womenswear designer in 2011.
