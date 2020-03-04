Battersea Power Station fit for the ‘future’ of retail

The Battersea Power Station shopping and leisure destination is on track to become “the future of retail”, the development’s head of retail, Sam Cotton, has told Drapers.

This week, project developers announced the first line-up of retailers set to open their doors when the retail and leisure destination launches in 2021. They include Hugo Boss, Uniqlo, Watches of Switzerland, Finlay & Co, Jo Malone London, Mac Cosmetics, Space NK and Kiehl’s.

More than 45% of the retail and leisure floorspace is exchanged or under offer.

“It’s going to be a real mix of fashion and general retail”, Cotton told Drapers. “We’ve got a great number of fashion brands, and a huge amount more in the pipeline and its about making sure that we’re balancing the younger businesses and the British brands with those international heavyweights. We’re really trying to keep it balanced and mixed [with luxury, value, and premium retailers]. On the whole, we are not trying to segregate our price points.”

He added: “You will notice absence from a traditional anchor. We made the decision a long time ago, before we even started talking to brands, that we weren’t going to go for a department store, and instead use the building as an anchor.

“From the outset its been about delivering a really eclectic, but very London-relevant mix at a range of price points. This works for us and it has worked for us from the outset really. From brands we have spoken to, they want their own front door and their own presence. It gives them that presence they don’t perhaps get in other locations.”

Cotton explained why the developers decided not to approach department stores: “I think there are some really fantastic department stores out there, if you look across London we have some of the best in the world. They continue to innovate and drive fantastic sales. But you’ve got to be doing that all the time on the front foot and it’s got to be in forward-thinking locations and with businesses that are able to deliver that.”

He said the decision has helped gain traction from retailers: “In terms of leasing, because we removed an anchor store, we have leased space on a case by case basis. We’re leasing on largely standard commercial terms, but because the building is so unique, we don’t have spaces or stores two of the same, so that requires us to lease unit by unit, brand by brand.”

Cotton told Drapers that the development is “all on track” for the proposed deadline: “Retail has had a few well-documented challenges over the past two years. Mixed retail and leisure is very much the future of retail. Take away the macro headwinds, the biggest challenges for us have been that Battersea is a London landmark that has been talked about for a long time and its now about making people realise that this is now actually happening.

“When you go on the site now, you’ve got some spaces that are completely finished. So really its tangibly close. We will be handing spaces over from the beginning of 2021 and working with our commercial partners to get the building open.”