Battersea Power Station line-up revealed

Battersea Power Station has today announced the first line-up of retailers set to open their doors when the shopping destination launches in 2021.

UK and international brands set to open in the Grade II* listed London landmark include Hugo Boss, Uniqlo, Watches of Switzerland, Finlay & Co, Jo Malone London, MAC Cosmetics, Space NK and Kiehl’s.

Approximately 70% of the total commercial space within the power station is now let, including Apple’s London Campus and members club No18, and more than 45% of the retail and leisure floorspace is exchanged or under offer.

The £9bn project is expected to open near the end of 2021. It covers 42 acres and includes 3.5m sq ft of mixed commercial space, together with 4,239 new homes.