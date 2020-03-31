Beales creditors owed £17.6m

Beales’ unsecured creditors, including suppliers, employees and landlords are owed around £17.6m, a report from administrator KPMG has shown.

KPMG has said unsecured creditors are expected to receive a dividend but “are not yet able to confirm the quantum or timing of any distribution”.

Among the fashion brands and suppliers owed the most are:

Barbour: £218,500

BHS: £8,300

Arcadia Group (Burton): £42,600

Calvin Klein Europe: £14,900

Amara Fashions: £23,700

Craghoppers: £212,700

Arcadia Group (Dorothy Perkins) £73,800

Tommy Hilfiger: £70,800

Hobbs: £76,400

Hotter: £57,200

Jaeger: £10,200

Eleganze: £36,000

Levi Strauss: £43,300

Oasis: £63,900

Phase Eight: £112,600

Regatta: £108,000

Jack Wills: £7,200

The full list of creditors can be found at Companies House.

The department store chain appointed appointing Will Wright and Steve Absolom of KPMG as joint administrators in January after failing to find a buyer or new investment for the business.

Although KPMG is still searching for a buyer, all 23 Beales stores have now been closed.

Staff continued to work until 21 March to help box up residual stock and assist in store closures.

The majority of employees have since been made redundant, with all salaries paid up to and including the date of their redundancy.