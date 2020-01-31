Beales head office roles slashed

Beales has announced 32 redundancies, mostly across its head office, following the department store’s collapse into administration earlier this month.

The redundancies have been made predominantly across back-office support roles in the department store’s Bournemouth head office, which has 76 staff.

The struggling department store appointed KPMG as administrators on 20 January, after failing to find a buyer or new investment for the business. KPMG has promised support to those affected by cuts.

Currently, all stores remain open as KMPG explores a sale with “a number of interested parties”. Staff across the store network have kept their jobs to assist KPMG with trading.

Beales employs a total of 1,052 staff.

The department store began trading in Bournemouth in 1881. Its operating losses grew to £2m in the year to 31 March 2019, from £865,000 the year before. Turnover was £48.3m in 2019, marginally down from £48.7m in 2018.