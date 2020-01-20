Beales website taken down

Department store Beales’ website has gone down as the chain is poised to enter administration.

The retailer is due to hold a board meeting today (20 January) that could lead to KPMG being appointed administrator to the business later this week, Sky News reports.

Failure to adapt to a rapidly changing retail environment and its store locations in secondary towns have pushed the business to the brink of collapse, Drapers previously reported.

Beales CEO Tony Brown previously said additional costs and the trading environment had made business “difficult”.

Its operating losses grew to £2m in the year to 31 March 2019, from £865,000 the year before. Turnover was £48.3m in 2019, marginally down from £48.7m in 2018.

Drapers has approached Beales for comment.