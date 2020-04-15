US-based investment firm Gordon Brothers has sold Bench to the British streetwear brand’s primary European licensee, Wraith, for all territories outside of the Americas.

Wraith is an affiliate of Apparel Brands, which already owned the pan-European license for Bench.

Gordon Brothers’ acquired Bench in July 2018 after the business went into administration in the April of that year. It had more than 80 Bench branded stores and 2,000 wholesale stockists in the previous year.

Bench originally launched in 1989 in Manchester. For spring 20, Bench relaunched in Europe, returning to its streetwear roots with Apparel Brands as one of its key licensees.

The rebrand brought Bench back to its roots, with a focus on technical and functional aspects in the collection. The collection comprised more than 300 pieces across men’s, women’s and children’s womenswear. Wholesale prices range from £10 for a T-shirt to £32 for a jacket.

Ramez Toubassy, president of brands for Gordon Brothers, told Drapers: “As the business developed, it became apparent that Apparel Brands was the natural owner of the brand and ideally positioned to continue its growth.”

Peter Wood, owner of Apparel Brands said: “We are incredibly excited to be taking over the reins of the Bench brand outside of the Americas. With a vibrant portfolio of great partners throughout Europe and excellent awareness and customer affinity, we believe the potential for the brand is sky high.”