Berghaus hires new head of category

UK outdoor brand Berghaus, which is owned by Pentland Brands, has appointed Paul Anderton as head of category for product and innovation.

Anderton joins Berghaus after holding senior European product management roles for outdoor brands Patagonia and, most recently, Columbia Sportswear. He has also worked for Hurley, Nike, Quiksilver and Salomon in a career in outdoor, sports and fashion that spans 30 years.

He also spent four years on the Berghaus sales team from 1999 to 2003.

Anderson will work closely with head of design James Hodgson, leading the product and innovation team at the Pentland Brands headquarters in Sunderland.

Kev McFadyen, Berghaus brand director, commented: “Paul started his outdoor industry career with us 20 years ago and has since gone on to work for some of the biggest global brands in our sector. We look forward to him using his extensive experience in the category to lead our product team as Berghaus gears up for the next exciting chapter for our brand.”