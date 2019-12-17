Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Berghaus hires new head of category

17 December 2019By

Full screenpaul anderton berghaus head of category for product and innovation for berghaus

UK outdoor brand Berghaus, which is owned by Pentland Brands, has appointed Paul Anderton as head of category for product and innovation. 

Anderton joins Berghaus after holding senior European product management roles for outdoor brands Patagonia and, most recently, Columbia Sportswear. He has also worked for Hurley, Nike, Quiksilver and Salomon in a career in outdoor, sports and fashion that spans 30 years.

He also spent four years on the Berghaus sales team from 1999 to 2003. 

Anderson will work closely with head of design James Hodgson, leading the product and innovation team at the Pentland Brands headquarters in Sunderland.

Kev McFadyen, Berghaus brand director, commented: “Paul started his outdoor industry career with us 20 years ago and has since gone on to work for some of the biggest global brands in our sector. We look forward to him using his extensive experience in the category to lead our product team as Berghaus gears up for the next exciting chapter for our brand.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Richard newcombe

    Executive team changes at Pentland

    18 September 2019Olivia Pinnock

    Pentland Brands president EMEA and Americas, Carl Davies, will leave the company after 10 years at the end of September.

  • Pentland Speedo AR App

    Pentland Brands trials AR app

    10 September 2019

    Pentland Brands is trialling augmented reality (AR) fit technology with swimwear brand Speedo and its new Speed Mirror app, which promises to find customers the perfect fit when shopping for goggles online. 

  • Chirag patel pentland20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 pre lunch 2048px social media friendly 77

    Pentland Brands: deploying a disruptive mindset

    10 October 2019

    Pentland Brands’ chief operating officer, Chirag Patel, and head of ideas incubation, Emily Haynes, revealed how the company is testing new ways to develop products, services and brand propositions using an ideas incubator, at today’s Drapers Fashion Forum.

  • jd sports

    Pentland sells £177m stake in JD Sports

    12 December 2019

    Pentland Group, the largest shareholder in JD Sports, has sold a stake in the sportswear retailer worth £177m. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.