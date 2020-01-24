Former Karen Millen chief executive Beth Butterwick has joined Jigsaw to work on a project on an interim basis, Drapers can reveal.

A Jigsaw spokeswoman quashed industry rumours that she has joined the retailer as interim CEO: “Beth Butterwick is currently working on a project at Jigsaw. She has not been appointed as interim CEO.”

Jigsaw did not disclose details about the project.

Butterwick left her position as CEO of Karen Millen and Coast in August 2019, following Boohoo’s acquisition of the two brands.

She joined Karen Millen as CEO from value retailer Bonmarché in 2016, following Mike Shearwood’s exit. Prior to this, she held senior roles with MS Mode in Holland, Gap Europe and Marks & Spencer.

Toby Foreman has been acting as interim chief executive at Jigsaw for almost a year. Last year industry sources told Drapers that the high street chain needs more retail experience on its board and a permanent CEO.