Beyoncé and Adidas to unveil gender-neutral Ivy Park

Beyoncé and Adidas will reportedly launch a new gender-neutral collection for the US singer’s activewear brand Ivy Park on 18 January.

The collection will comprise jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts in maroon, orange and cream colourways, Reuters has reported.

It comes after Beyoncé bought Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green’s stake in Ivy Park in November 2018, acquiring 100% control of the brand.

Beyoncé founded Ivy Park in 2014, teaming up with Green to launch the debut collection in Topshop in 2016. The tie-up with Adidas was revealed in April.

Drapers has contacted Adidas for comment.