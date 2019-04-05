Beyoncé's Ivy Park relaunches with Adidas

US singer Beyoncé is relaunching her Ivy Park activewear brand in partnership with sportswear retailer Adidas.
It comes after Beyoncé bought Arcadia Boss Sir Philip Green’s stake in Ivy Park in November 2018, acquiring 100% control of the brand.
Beyoncé founded Ivy Park in 2014, teaming up with Green to launch the debut collection in Topshop in 2016.
