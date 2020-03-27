BFC launches £1m coronavirus fund

The British Fashion Council has announced £1m in support to help fashion businesses survive the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Through its charity arm, the BFC Foundation, it will make the emergency funds available for designer businesses and students to “underpin the future generation of creative talent”.

Applications are open until 10 April to womenswear, menswear and accessories businesses – not bridalwear or childrenswear.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC (pictured above), said: “Now more than ever, we are committed to support the businesses and people that make up our industry. With the BFC Foundation Covid Crisis Fund and the donations raised, our hope is to support those British businesses that need additional subsidies, beyond government stimulus available, to address their most urgent challenges.”