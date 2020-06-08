BFC launches sustainability platform

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has launched an online sustainability resource platform as part of its Institution of Positive Fashion (IPF) initiative.

The website combines global resources, information and campaigns to help the British fashion industry increase its knowledge and boost sustainability led practices.

To coincide with World Ocean Day, the BFC has announced a new partnership with environmental collective Parley for the Oceans. Founder and chief executive Cyrill Gutcsh will join the BFC advisory board as well as the IPF steering committee.

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush will join the advisory board of Parley for the Oceans.

The partnership will involve proactive projects for students, education and mentoring and help raise awareness for ocean conservation.

The BFC launched the IPF Global Initiatives Map at Downing Street in February this year, setting the ambition to help future-proof businesses in the context of adapting to climate change.

Now the body is calling for every business to also adapt to the Covid crisis and answer the call to finally end prejudice, racism and injustices against human rights.