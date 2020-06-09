BFC reveals schedule for digital London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has unveiled the schedule for a new digital experience that will replace June’s London Fashion Week Men’s.

This season, a digital platform will replace spanning men’s and women’s wear catwalk shows as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Called London Fashion Week June, the event will launch on 12 June and will be accessible by both public and trade audiences.

It will include multimedia content from designers, digital showrooms, podcasts, interviews and webinars. More than 100 designers will included.

Key events will include an interactive virtual gallery space from Ahluwalia, which will unveil its new book, Jalebi; a live-streamed party from Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; and a documentary presenting a capsule collection from Marques Almeida.

Chalayan will present a film of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of his spring/summer 20 collection. Menswear designer Daniel W Fletcher is launching a see-now, buy-now collection, which he will discuss in an interview with journalist Naomi Pike.

Alongside the official schedule of digital events, the BFC will launch an “Explore” section on the platform that tells the stories behind different businesses and brands. This will include the first BFC podcast, interviews with designers and a YouTube series presented by Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s fashion director, Bruce Pask.

The BFC has also released new data from Oxford Economics, which shows the British fashion industry contributed £35bn to the UK’s GDP in 2019, up 9.3% on the previous year.

The trade body said it “acknowledges the necessity” of driving change, collaboration and innovation to boost the industry’s economic and social power.