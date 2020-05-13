BFC's £1m Covid-19 fund recipients revealed

The British Fashion Council has announced the first round of recipients of its £1m emergency BFC Foundation Covid Crisis Fund, created to help fashion businesses survive amid the coronavirus.

Financial support will be given to 37 British designer businesses:

16Arlington

Alighieri (Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (VDFF) 2020)

Ahluwalia

Aries

Art School

Bethany Williams

Bianca Sanders

Chalayan

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy (VDFF 2020)

Chopova Lowena

Craig Green

David Koma (VDFF 2020)

E Tautz

ELV Denim

Edeline Lee

Eftychia

Halpern (VDFF 2020)

King & Tuckfield

Kwaidan Editions

Liam Hodges

Matty Bovan

Metier (VDFF 2020)

Nabil Nayal

Neous

Nicholas Daley

Palmer Harding

Paper London

Paria Farzaneh

Per Gotesson

Phoebe English

Raeburn

Rejina Pyo (VDFF 2020)

Richard Malone

Richard Quinn (pictured above)

Roksanda

Stefan Cooke

Toogood

A portion of the funds has also been allocated to students.

The emergency fund pools talent support grants that would have usually been awarded for either early stage showcasing support or business growth and promotion, including the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. As the BFC/VDFF had already completed the judging process, the cash prize and mentoring award has been across each of the six shortlisted brands for the very first time.

This is the first announcement of recipients to receive funding from the BFC fund, which has received more than 220 applications to date. Fund recipients will receive a maximum of £50,000 and will also be given access to BFC business support and mentoring from the BFC’s Fashion Business Network including DLA Piper, Eco-Age, Farfetch, FashionEx, Google, HSBC, Instagram, Lewis Silkin, Lloyds, LVMH, Mishcon De Reya, RSM, Sheridans, Taylor Wessing, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Value Retail and YouTube, plus individual expert one-to-one mentors from across the business value chain.

BFC has called on both government to step in to work with them on significant industry stimulus, and on the industry and individuals to support the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund through donations, so that more businesses can be supported at this time.

It estimates that £100m of support in different forms will be needed to help protect this decade’s generation of talent over the next 12 to 18 months.

The fund will reopen for further rounds of applications so that more support can be given, every time the £500,000 milestone is reached. Donations towards the next round of funding have already been received from Alexander McQueen, Browns, Clearpay and the Coach Foundation.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen an astonishing amount of applications come through from British designer businesses all over the country, asking for help to survive the crisis. The need for support is immense. Our hope is to re-open the fund for future rounds, to help as many businesses as possible, and ensure the future growth and success of the British fashion industry.”