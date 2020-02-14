Bira demands business rates cuts

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) is calling for the new chancellor of the exchequer to honour business rates reform pledges made by his predecessor.

The retail body has asked Rishi Sunak to “retain” plans for business rates reform, and for the implementation of a digital services tax “so that large internet businesses pay more”.

Sunak was appointed as chief finance minister yesterday, following Sajid Javid’s resignation amid Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Bira CEO Andrew Goodacre said: “We hope the new chancellor retains what has been set out in its manifesto, and what it has said about business rates reform, digital service tax and its support of independent retailers on the high street.”

The cabinet reshuffle also saw Alok Sharma take up the role as secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). He takes over from Andrea Leadsom.

Of the appointment, Goodacre said: “We also hope the new Minister for BEIS focuses on providing support to independent retailers on the high street.”