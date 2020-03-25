Bira launches coronavirus advice hub

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) has launched a new coronavirus hub to assist members through the ongoing crisis.

The online resource is available through Bira’s website and updated daily.

It includes:

A list of businesses still permitted to trade under the government’s new rules

Advice on accessing emergency government support, including the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans for small businesses

Details of local authority support

Employee and employer guidance including details on sick pay allowance

The latest legislation with regards to “relaxed” trading

There is also advice on well-being, as well as updates on what members are doing to adapt to the current situation.

Andrew Goodacre, Bira’s chief executive, said: “Everyone at Bira has been working hard to ensure that our members and the wider retail community receive the support they need at this time.

“Our focus has been to provide accurate guidance based on information we have received for the various government departments. The dedicated hub on our website will updated on a regular basis.”