Black Friday 2019 deal tracker: the latest discounts

With Black Friday around the corner, one by one retailers are unveiling their discounts. Drapers brings you a round-up of the latest offers.

Adidas

Sportswear giant Adidas is offering registered members of Adidas’ Creators Club early access to its Black Friday deals. Those signed up to the membership programme can access discounts of up to 50% through the Adidas app.

Asos

Although details are still under wraps, CEO, Nick Beighton has hinted at a bigger Black Friday for 2019. The etailer’s website promises “massive” discounts from 29 November to 2 December over most styles.

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have once again been branded as its “biggest ever”. The etail giant’s Black Friday Countdown kicked off on 18 November in the lead-up to its main discounting period from 22 to 29 November. Add to this its Cyber Monday, which occurs from 30 November to 2 December and that is two whole weeks of deals.

Boohoo

The official Sale starts on 29 November and promises to run through to Cyber Monday.

Boux Avenue

Leading the pack, Boux Avenue has already launched its Black Friday offer. Customers can grab discounts of 30% across the whole site.

Debenhams

The department store’s website urges customers to check back from 25 November for a full week of deals. In store and online, Debenhams is taking a more strategic approach this year and has brought in product specifically for the Sale.

Figleaves

Taking a traditional deep discount approach, lingerie brand Figleaves launched Sales of up to 70% almost two weeks out from the big day.

Jacamo

Customers can already bag formalwear discounts of up to 50% at Jacamo, in its pre-Black Friday sales. Its website promises deals across jackets, suiting and jeans on the big day.

John Lewis

Famous for its Never Knowingly Undersold price match promise, John Lewis once again promises to match its competitors’ prices over the Black Friday period.

Nasty Gal

Ahead of its Black Friday Sale, Nasty Gal has offered customers 55% off in an email exclusive.

Raeburn

The British designer is standing by its sustainable ethos with its Black Friday approach. For the second year running, the brand will boycott the discount day by closing its retail and online stores. Instead, customers can bring items from any brand into the business’s creative space in Hackney, east London, for free alterations and repairs.

Topshop

Arcadia’s star brand has this year launched an email list for those wishing to stay updated on its Black Friday offers. Although the depth of discounts is yet to be revealed, the young fashion brand has announced it will only begin its official Black Friday sale on 29 November.

Very

Very is celebrating Black Friday with £10 back on every £100 spent. This is on top of discounts up to 40% across selected winter fashion.