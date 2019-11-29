Black Friday boycott tracker 2019

This year, a notable number of fashion brands have taken a sustainable stance against Black Friday. Drapers brings you the Black Friday boycotters.

Allbirds

The sustainable footwear brand will empty its London flagship today in a bid to encourage more conscious consumerism. No product will be available to purchase at Allbirds’ Seven Dials store, which will instead play host to workshops and events designed to improve consumers’ understanding of the brand and its values.

Monki

H&M group’s Monki will not take part in Black Friday this year.

In a marketing email the brand said: “We will also always strive to drive positive change within our industry. We want to be part of the solution, not the problem, and we’d love for you to join us on this journey.”

Its retail store and ecommerce site will remain open.

Patagonia

Outdoor brand Patagonia is matching any donation made on its website from 29 November to 31 December. It is welcoming donations to a selection of grassroots environmental organisations through its Patagonia Action Works initiative.

Raeburn

The British designer is standing by its sustainable ethos with its Black Friday approach. For the second year running, the brand will boycott the discount day by closing its retail and online stores. Instead, customers can bring items from any brand into the business’s creative space in Hackney, east London, for free alterations and repairs.

Roka

Forgoing a Black Friday Sale, the London-based bag company will instead donate a portion of every online sale today to Plastic Oceans UK. The organisation is committed to educating the public and reducing ocean waste.

66 North

Outerwear brand 66 North will not discount and will donate 25% of all online sales during Black Friday to Landvernd – an environmental non-profit organisation that safeguards Icelandic nature.