Black Friday footfall forecast to drop

Footfall is predicted to drop by 4.5% year on year this Black Friday as shoppers are “unlikely to make trips to physical stores” for the event, new research has found.

Retail intelligence provider Springboard has revealed that footfall across bricks-and-mortar retail destinations is anticipated to decline by 4.5% on Black Friday, and high streets will be the hardest hit with a drop of 5.5%.

Footfall declined by 5.4% and 3.6% in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard commented: “For those who do choose to shop on Black Friday, it seems that the decision will be more about ensuring product availability in advance of Christmas rather than securing the lowest price.”