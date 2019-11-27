Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Black Friday footfall forecast to drop

27 November 2019By

Full screenBlack Friday Bullring

Footfall is predicted to drop by 4.5% year on year this Black Friday as shoppers are “unlikely to make trips to physical stores” for the event, new research has found. 

Retail intelligence provider Springboard has revealed that footfall across bricks-and-mortar retail destinations is anticipated to decline by 4.5% on Black Friday, and high streets will be the hardest hit with a drop of 5.5%. 

Footfall declined by 5.4% and 3.6% in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard commented: “For those who do choose to shop on Black Friday, it seems that the decision will be more about ensuring product availability in advance of Christmas rather than securing the lowest price.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.