Black Friday footfall rises

Black Friday footfall rose by 3.3% year on year compared with the equivalent day in 2018, new research has found.

Intelligence analyst Springboard revealed that shopper numbers increased in all three retail destination types: shopping centres were up 6.5%, high streets by 2.4% and retail parks by 1.9%.

Footfall also increased as the day progressed: it rose by 1.9% in the period up to 12pm, by +3.7% by 3pm, by +3.9% by 5pm and by +1.5% after 5pm, when many stores are shut.

Meanwhile, Springboard is predicting the busiest trading day before Christmas to be 21 December. Last year, Saturday 22 December had higher footfall than any bank holiday or key trading day over the year.

After Christmas, it is expected that footfall on 27, 28 and 29 December will be higher than on Boxing Day, which historically was the key Sales day. In 2018, footfall on each of these three days was one-third higher than on Boxing Day, as many consumers now initially search for bargains online before venturing to the stores themselves.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, commented: “This positive result may well ‘seal the deal’ for retailers in terms of their commitment to Black Friday moving forward, as they will have claimed shoppers early on in the Christmas trading period giving them the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals.”