Bleak outlook for UK economy after narrowly avoiding recession

The UK avoided a recession in the third quarter after the economy grew by 0.3%, the slowest rate of growth since 2010.
Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter, latest Office for National Statistics figures show.
A recession is determined by six months of negative economic growth.
The quarter saw GDP rise by 0.3% in July followed by a 0.2% and 0.1% decline in August and September respectively.
The services and construction sectors, however, provided some relief, and recorded 0.4% and 0.6% growth respectively during the quarter.
