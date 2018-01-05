Blood Brother mulls debut store opening

Debenhams’ Christmas trading update yesterday brought a sobering end to the festive season on the high street.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. Over 700 attendees attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now and enter the awards
As part of Drapers’ 130th anniversary celebrations this year, we brought together some of fashion retail’s biggest names for a series of unique one-on-one interviews.
Primark CEO Paul Marchant discusses how the retailer went from a single Dublin store to a worldwide force with his predecessor, the retailer’s founder, Arthur Ryan.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. Over 700 attendees attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now and enter the awards