Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Bluebella tabitha bra and brief set and paige kimono rose dust mood 02(1) copy

Bluebella ramps up US expansion

8 August 2018 By

Lingerie brand Bluebella is expanding its presence in the US following deals with key retailers including Revolve, Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s.

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers