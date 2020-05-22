Boardroom changes at Burberry

Burberry Group has announced that independent non-executive director and senior independent director Jeremy Darroch will step down from the business because of his other executive commitments.

Darroch has been group chief executive at telecommunication company Sky since 2007. Before joining Sky as CFO in 2004, he was group finance director of DSG International (DSG), formerly Dixons Group.

He will not stand for re-election at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting on 15 July.

Darroch joined the board in February 2014, before becoming senior independent director on 1 July 2017. He also served as chair of the audit committee from 1 August 2016 to 6 February 2019.

Meanwhile, Dame Carolyn McCall, who has been an independent non-executive director since 1 September 2014, will assume the role of senior independent director with effect from the 15 July.

McCall has been CEO of TV production company ITV since 2018. From 2010 to 2017 she was CEO of EasyJet and held a number of roles at the Guardian Media Group, including CEO from 2006 to 2010.

Chairman Gerry Murphy said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jeremy for his outstanding contribution to Burberry’s development over the last six years. We shall miss his wisdom and experience and we wish him the very best for the future.”