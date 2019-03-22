Boden appoints first chief technology officer

British lifestyle brand Boden has appointed Shaun Perkinson to the newly created position of chief technology officer.

Perkinson will join the company on 23 April and report to Jill Easterbrook, Boden’s chief executive.

Perkinson was most recently vice-president of technology – digital, retail and enterprise at American brand Tory Burch.

He was vice-president of technology at Burberry from 2013 to 2017, having joined the British luxury brand in 2010 as director of digital technology.

Before that, Perkinson worked for Associated Newspapers, where he was chief technology officer at the Mail Online.

Boden chief executive Easterbrook said: “This is a newly created and important role for us as we build Boden into an international, multichannel retailer. Shaun has invaluable retail and technology experience that will enable us to be even more focused on our digital platforms.”

Perkinson added: “I’m delighted to be joining at such an important time as Boden enhances its customer experience and develops its international presence.”