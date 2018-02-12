Manchester-based brand house and distributor Boi Trading Company has bought Juice Corporation, owner of Gabicci, Joe Bloggs and Elizabeth Emanuel, out of administration for an undisclosed sum.

Drapers understands that Boi Trading saw “particular value” in menswear brand Gabicci. It already owns brands including Born Rich, Duck & Cover, Crosshatch, S&J, Money, Ripstop, Xplicit and Ringspun, and operates the licences for Lee Cooper and Firetrap.

Plans for Juice Corporation’s other labels, which include Rawcraft, Loyalty & Faith and Juice, remain unknown at this stage.

Jonathan Avery-Gee and Stephen Conn of insolvency practitioner CG & Co were appointed joint administrators of three companies, Hornby Street, Continental Shelf 128 and Wembley Menswear Company, which collectively traded as Juice Corporation, last month. The administrators said the company had an annual turnover of £13m.

The administration resulted in 60 job losses, and it is not clear if any roles have since moved over to Boi Trading.

Juice Corporations’s licences for Slazenger and Kangol were terminated when it collapsed. Avery-Gee and Conn appointed an agent to value the remaining assets, with the aim of selling off Juice Corporation’s intellectual property rights, stock valued at around £2.5m at net cost and other assets as a single lot.

One source familiar with the matter said Boi Trading had been attracted by some of Manchester-based Juice’s fixed assets, as well as the opportunity to acquire Gabicci. The companies in administration own several buildings, among them a warehouse, offices and showrooms.

Boi Trading confirmed the purchase. Juice Corporation could not be reached for comment at the time of writing. CG & Co declined to comment.