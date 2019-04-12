Bonmarché: Day deal "undervalues" the business

Bonmarché has said that the take over from Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner Philip Day “materially undervalues” the womenswear retailer.

Day’s Spectre Holdings announced last week that it had acquired a 52% majority shareholding in Bonmarché, at 11.445 pence per share.

Spectre was required to make a mandatory cash offer for the rest of the shares, in a deal that values the retailer at £5.7m.

In a message to shareholders, Bonmarché added that it had been planning a number of cost reductions across the business prior to receiving the offer last week.

The retailer’s board said it had sought to engage with Day to discuss future plans for the business.