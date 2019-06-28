Bonmarché shareholder offloads stake to Philip Day

Cavendish Asset Management, Bonmarché’s third-biggest shareholder, has sold its 10.8% stake in the retailer to Philip Day, owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Cavendish sold its share to Day’s investment vehicle Spectre today for £600,000.

The sale comes after Day withdrew his bid to buy the remaining shares in Bonmarché yesterday, following poor trading at the retailer.

In April, Day’s Spectre Holdings purchased 52.4% of Bonmarché’s ordinary shares, triggering a mandatory takeover bid. Spectre offered to buy the remainder of the shares for the price it paid, 11.45p.

At the time, Bonmarché’s directors unanimously recommended sharedholders reject the offer, which they said “materially undervalues” the company. However, following a difficult first quarter, earlier this week the board said the offer was “more attractive in the short term”.

Yesterday Spectre said it is closing its offer to buy the remaining shares at 11.45p, because the future of the business looks uncertain.

Spectre must give 14 calendar days’ notice before closing the offer. As a result, the offer will close at 5pm on 12 July. Until that point, Spectre is obliged to buy any shares that become available at the agreed price.