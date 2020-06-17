Boohoo buys Oasis and Warehouse online business

Boohoo Group has acquired the online business and all associated intellectual property of Oasis and Warehouse in a £5.25m cash deal with Hilco Capital.

The Oasis and Warehouse Group closed its website and all stores and concessions at the end of April, after administrators failed to find a buyer, resulting in 1,803 redundancies.

Boohoo Group will integrate the two brands onto its platform over the coming months. Oasis and Warehouse generated direct total online revenues of £46.8m for the year to February.

It comes as the Boohoo Group revenues jumped 45% to £367.8m for the three months to 31 May, when compared with the same period last year.

UK revenue increased 30% to £183m.

Boohoo Group owns Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast.

The Group said: ”Trading in the middle of March through to early April was mixed, as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, initially with a marked decrease in year-on-year growth. Performance across all of our brands and geographies improved throughout April, with a robust performance delivered in May.”

Categories such as loungewear and athleisure sold well.

During the period, Boohoo Group purchased the remaining 34% minority stake in PrettyLittleThing from its minority shareholders. The business also completed a £197.7m equity fundraising to finance further acquisitions.

The group expects to deliver strong profitable growth ahead of market expectations for the year ending 28 February 2021. Revenue growth is anticipated to be 25% for the year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5% to 10%.

Chief executive John Lyttle, said: ”During unprecedented and challenging times, the Group has delivered a very strong trading and operational performance. I am proud of how our colleagues and business partners from around the world have responded to ensure that we can safely bring to our customers the latest fashions, great value, fantastic prices and best in class service. Whilst there is a period of uncertainty within the markets in which we operate, the Group is well-positioned to continue making progress towards leading the fashion e-commerce market globally.”