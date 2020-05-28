Boohoo buys remaining stake in PrettyLittleThing

Boohoo Group has purchased the remaining 34% of shares in PrettyLittleThing from its minority shareholders, including founder Umar Kamani, for an initial consideration of £269.8m.

The figure could potentially rise to £323.8m if PrettyLittleThing’s (PLT) share price averages 491p per share over a six-month period between the date of completion and a longstop date of 14 March 2024.

Kamani, who is CEO, and fellow minority shareholder Paul Papworth, who is chief operating officer, will remain in their roles.

Kamani is the son of Boohoo Group co-founder and group chief executive chairman Mahmud Kamani. Boohoo acquired its initial 66% stake in PLT on 3 January 2017.

Boohoo Group said the remaining 34% stake would help it “continue to successfully disrupt the international markets it operates in today, while retaining a strong balance sheet in order to take advantage of numerous M&A [merger and acquistion] opportunities that are likely to emerge in the global fashion industry over the coming months”.

Its most recent acquisition was the online businesses of womenswear brands Karen Millen and Coast in August of last year.

PLT generated £516m in net sales in the year ending 29 February 2020, compared with £55m in the year ending 28 February 2017.

In Boohoo Group’s most recent financial year ending 29 February 2020, it generated an adjusted after tax profit of £86m.

Umar Kamani said: “This deal represents another milestone in our journey at PLT. Since being a disruptive start-up in 2012 to a global fashion brand that generates over half a billion pounds in sales today, I am incredibly proud of what my team and I have achieved in such a short period of time.”

John Lyttle, Boohoo Group CEO, added: “PLT has delivered strong growth as part of the Boohoo Group’s platform, and has a great future ahead of it in the UK and overseas.”

The move comes after London hedge fund Shadowfall this week claimed that Boohoo had overstated its free cashflow this year by £32.2m (65%), partly because it failed to take into account tax payments. It also alleged that the company was treating cash generated by its PrettyLittleThing subsidiary as though it owned the business outright, despite there being a 34% minority stake.

Boohoo Group strongly refutes any allegations of understating costs incurred by PLT.