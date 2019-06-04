Boohoo Group’s chief information officer, Harry Dixon, has stepped down after nearly six years at the business.

Prior to joining Boohoo Group, he was technical director of Rentalcars.com between March 2010 and October 2013.

He was previously IT director at Thomas Cook from 2008 to 2010.

Revenue at Boohoo Group climbed 48% to £856.9m for the year to 28 February, fuelled by soaring sales at PrettyLittleThing.

Group sales were up across all markets. The UK was up 37% on the previous year, while international sales increased by 64%.

Former Primark chief operating officer John Lyttle took over as CEO of Boohoo Group in March, when former joint chief executives Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani stepped aside.