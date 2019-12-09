Boohoo founders sell shares

Boohoo Group co-founders Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani have sold a total £142.5m worth of shares in the fast fashion etailer.

Executive chairman Kamani sold 35 million ordinary shares and executive director Kane sold 15 million. The shares were priced at 285p.

Between them, the duo still have a 15.8% holding in the group.

It comes after the company revealed their plans to sell “approximately” 4.3% of the group’s issued share capital last week.