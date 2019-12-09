Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Boohoo founders sell shares

9 December 2019By

Full screen3079958 boohoojanuary19

Boohoo Group co-founders Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani have sold a total £142.5m worth of shares in the fast fashion etailer.

Executive chairman Kamani sold 35 million ordinary shares and executive director Kane sold 15 million. The shares were priced at 285p.

Between them, the duo still have a 15.8% holding in the group.

It comes after the company revealed their plans to sell “approximately” 4.3% of the group’s issued share capital last week.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.