Boohoo founders to sell shares

5 December 2019By

Full screenCarol Kane and Mahmud Kamani, joint CEOs Boohoo

Boohoo Group founders Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani are to sell shares in the etailer valued at up to £150m.

They intend to sell up to 35 million and 15 million ordinary shares respectively. 

The placing represents around 4.3% of the issued share capital and will be sold to institutional investors. 

Group executive chairman Kamani and executive director Kane will retain a combined 15.8% of the company’s issued share capital with an 18-month “lock-in”. 

 

