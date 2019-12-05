Boohoo founders to sell shares

Boohoo Group founders Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani are to sell shares in the etailer valued at up to £150m.
They intend to sell up to 35 million and 15 million ordinary shares respectively.
The placing represents around 4.3% of the issued share capital and will be sold to institutional investors.
Group executive chairman Kamani and executive director Kane will retain a combined 15.8% of the company’s issued share capital with an 18-month “lock-in”.
